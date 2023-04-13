PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Finnish client sues Vestas over terminated Russian turbine contract - Germany reviews Chinese group's acquisition of port stake

- Marex open to US listing in latest blow to London stock market - SoftBank moves to sell down most of its Alibaba stake

Overview - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas is being sued for more than 200 million euros ($219.78 million) by Finland's Fortum over the termination of contracts to deliver wind turbines into Russia.

- Germany is reviewing its decision to allow Chinese shipping conglomerate Cosco to take a stake in a container terminal in Hamburg port. - London-based Marex is considering listing in New York as it looks to revive its plans for an initial public offering.

- SoftBank Group Corp has moved to sell almost all of its remaining shareholding in Alibaba, limiting its exposure to China. ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

