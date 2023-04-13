Left Menu

In the backdrop of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's seemingly BJP favourable comments, Ajit Pawar meets Maharashtra CM and his deputy

Maharashtra leader of Opposition Ajith Pawar met Chief Minister of the state Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri guest house here on Wednesday. Though the stated objective of the meeting was to discuss the issue of farmers affected by drought, the recent political background gives it more prominence as far as power politics is concerned.

ANI | Updated: 13-04-2023 07:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 07:41 IST
In the backdrop of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's seemingly BJP favourable comments, Ajit Pawar meets Maharashtra CM and his deputy
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar met Chief Minister of the state Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri guest house here on Wednesday. Though the stated objective of the meeting was to discuss the issue of farmers affected by drought, the recent political background gives it more prominence as far as power politics is concerned. Recently NCP chief Sharad Pawar and its second in command Ajit Pawar made statements that seemed to favour the BJP. Sharath Pawar's comment on Adani row got the most media attention. While congress leader Rahul Gandhi constantly made allegations against businessman Gautam Adani and his business conglomerate, Sharad Pawar said, in a television interview, that Adani group seemed "targeted" in the Hindenburg report that alleged Adani enterprise of round-tripping of funds through offshore shell companies.

Sharad Pawar also disapproved of the adamant stand of the congress and some other opposition parties in demanding a JPC to investigate the Adani Hindenburg issue saying that "If Supreme Court investigates the matter, where there is no influence, there is a better chance of the truth coming out. And once the SC announced a committee for probing the matter, there was no need of JPC (probe)." ED not naming Ajit Pawar and his wife in its Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank(MSCB) scam chargesheet also caused some political speculations and reactions. In the MSCB scam case, ED had attached a property owned by a company in which Ajit Pawar and his wife are majority shareholders. Commenting on this ED's omission of the names of Ajit Pawar and his wife in the charge sheet Shivsena Udhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said," It clearly means that you (BJP) misused ED and CBI. You started an investigation, harrassed the Pawar family and their relatives and raided their premises. Now you don't find anything against them to name them in the chargesheet. It's clear that ED and CBI were misused in this case too." (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
2
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
3
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023