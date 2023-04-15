Manipur's Christian outfit extends support to fight drug menace, CM Biren Singh hails move

By Payal Mehta In a big boost to the government's resolve to make Northeast states drug-free, Christian bodies in Manipur have extended support to fight against the menace.

In an open declaration, the All Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO) has said it has collectively made this solemn declaration to fight against drug menace and poppy cultivation in Manipur. While appreciating the efforts of the Centre and the Manipur government and their relentless effort to eradicate the menace, the 'Declaration of War on Drugs' and 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' are being seen as remarkable efforts in this direction.

"The Church, under the aegis of AMCO, made a Collective Pledge based on Christian Faith, Biblical ethics and Values to extend unstinted support to the Government of Manipur, Organizations, Churches and Individuals who relentlessly work for the eradication of abuse of Psychotropic substance and Poppy Cultivation in our State. AMCO re-affirms solidarity to all the stakeholders and prays for the success of this noble cause," the AMCO declaration stated. AMCO fervently appeals to all those individuals involved in the nefarious activity/trade to refrain from further indulgence in order to save thousands of precious human lives and the degrading ecosystem.

The organisation called upon every Church, Christian, CSO, NGO, and individuals concerned to take necessary initiatives to fight against the abuse of psychotropic substances and Poppy Cultivation to enable a Drug-Free Manipur. "AMCO conveys its sincere appeals to all the Poppy Cultivators in the State to stop the cultivation of Poppy Plants in the larger interest of Humanity and Environment," the declaration stated.

Appreciating the effort, Manipur CM N Biren Singh told ANI that the declaration has added to the strength of the state government to efface the menace of drugs. "AMCO's declaration has strengthened our resolve to completely root out the drug menace from the state. I strongly believe that we can make Manipur free of drugs with concerted efforts and cooperation from all sections," he said.

The Manipur chief minister asked all communities to join hands in the fight against this menace, which, he said, impacts the youth in particular. "I believe more organisations and communities will follow the example set by AMCO and join our sincere efforts in this war against drugs," Singh said.

A total of 80 poppy cultivators have been arrested from January 2020 till March this year. As per official records, a whopping 22 were arrested from the Senapati district alone. As many as 4258.1 acres of poppy cultivation have been destroyed out of 5013.3 acres surveyed from July 2022 till date.

In the fight against drug menace, a total of 153 cases have been registered under ND & PS Act in the present year. 132 arrests including 106 males & 26 females have been arrested. Drugs to the tune of over 22.82 crores in the local market and 228.26 crores of drug value in the international market have been caught. (ANI)

