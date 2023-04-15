Left Menu

MCD employee dies after being hit by unknown vehicle in Kirti Nagar

An employee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) died on Saturday after he was hit by an unknown vehicle in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar area, police said.

ANI | Updated: 15-04-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 20:04 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An employee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) died on Saturday after he was hit by an unknown vehicle in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar area, police said. Police said that at about 6.26 AM, a PCR call was received regarding an accident. Based on the initial inquiry, it appeared that one unknown vehicle had hit the deceased.

The deceased was identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Raghuveer Nagar, Delhi, aged 40 years old. Inquiries have revealed that he was an MCD employee who was on duty early in the morning and cleaning the street before being hit by an unknown vehicle.

The crime team and mobile forensic van were called who inspected the spot. Based on the initial inquiry, a case FIR under sections 279/304 A of the Indian Penal Code is being registered and CCTV Footage is being analysed, said the police official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

