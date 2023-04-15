Male elephant found dead in Mudumalai Tiger reserve

An adult elephant was found dead in the forest area of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris district, police said on Saturday. During regular patrol by the authorities, the body of the male elephant was identified in the Mudumalai Tiger reserve Sigur division, they said. The body has been taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Mudumalai Tiger Reserve is spread across 688 sq km of land in the Nilgiris district and plays an unique role by forming part of the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve, the first Biosphere Reserve in the country.

