Left Menu

Male elephant found dead in Mudumalai Tiger reserve

During regular patrol by the authorities, the body of the male elephant was identified in the Mudumalai Tiger reserve Sigur division, they said. Mudumalai Tiger Reserve is spread across 688 sq km of land in the Nilgiris district and plays an unique role by forming part of the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve, the first Biosphere Reserve in the country.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 15-04-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 20:35 IST
Male elephant found dead in Mudumalai Tiger reserve
  • Country:
  • India

An adult elephant was found dead in the forest area of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris district, police said on Saturday. During regular patrol by the authorities, the body of the male elephant was identified in the Mudumalai Tiger reserve Sigur division, they said. The body has been taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Mudumalai Tiger Reserve is spread across 688 sq km of land in the Nilgiris district and plays an unique role by forming part of the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve, the first Biosphere Reserve in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023