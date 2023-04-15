Left Menu

Eye on 2024, BJP Minority Morcha to organise 'Modi Mitra' to woo minorities

In a mass nationwide reach-out programme for the minorities, Bharatiya Janata Party will organise 'Modi Mitra' starting April 29 in which the party's Minority Morcha will connect with people belonging to various walks of life, sources said on Saturday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a mass nationwide outreach programme for the minorities, the Bharatiya Janata Party will organise 'Modi Mitra', starting April 29 in which the party's Minority Morcha will connect with people belonging to various walks of life, sources said on Saturday. The BJP will reach out to the Pasmanda Muslim society,apprising them about the policies and plans of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, sources said.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party will strive to take the Sufi community along. A special plan has been drawn up in this regard. In keeping with this plan, the BJP has formed 3 units -- national, state and district levels. We will also connect Sikh and Christian communities in Sufi Samwaad," BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui told ANI. The BJP will organise a big programme 'Sufi Samwaad' in December.

"BJP will connect with 51,000 people from every part of the country. Each state will be represented by 1,200 people," Siddiqui said. "From April 29, the 'Modi Mitra' programme will be run for the minority community. As part of this effort, we will reach out to even apolitical people, including lawyers and professors, among others, who command influence in the society. We will reach out to 5,000 people in each Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP will target 65 Lok Sabha seats as part of this effort. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

