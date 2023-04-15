Engage in constructive endeavours and advance interpersonal relations: Educationists to students

The South Asia Centre for Peace and Peoples Empowerment (SACPPE) hosted a lecture in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday with the theme "Knowledge: A toll to work for welfare of society and country." The speakers urged the students to get engaged in positive activities, and promote human relations besides respecting the rights of others.

The activity was held in conjunction with Sumbal Bandipora's New Green Land Senior Secondary School as part of the SACPPE's continued effort to include adolescents in constructive endeavours, according to a report. Principal, Government Degree College (GDC) Sumba, Dr Shabeena Shawl, assistant commissioner Transport, Dr Mubashir Jan, SDPO Sumbal, Mir Abid, Er Mehraj-ud-Din Malik, national level motivational speaker, Syed Sajjad Hussain, chairman of the School, Syed Qasim Mir, principal of the School and others were present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Shabeena Shawl said education was getting revolutionized day by day with the advent of technology and practically gaining knowledge would help individuals build a bright future as well as open career avenues for them. "Education is fundamental to development and growth. For countries to reap these benefits fully, they need to unleash the potential of the human mind. And there is no better tool for doing so than education. Education is arguably the most critical element in building a nation. The responsibility of nation-building essentially lies in the hands of its citizens, predominantly the students," she said.

According to Er Mehraj Malik, education entails more than just learning facts and abilities; it also involves cultivating moral principles and a sense of duty to one's community and country. "Technology is advancing at a very fast pace rather than exponential pace and it is because of this that the responsibilities on the shoulders of students increase further where they have to realize their individual potential to create a positive impact on their lives, families, society and country," he added.

Speaking at the event, Syed Sajjad said that students have to realize their responsibilities for building a better society and contributing towards nation-building. Dr Mubashir Jan, while hailing the efforts of the SACPPE in holding such events in educational institutions, said only education can bring reforms in the society which is in huge crisis at the moment.

"Discipline and integrity are key elements for students to succeed in this age of technology. The objectives of education will raise such capacity in an individual that he can achieve determined national objectives which are essential for the welfare of society as well as the nation," he said. According to a report, hundreds of students enthusiastically participated in the event. Some of them spoke at length on various topics where everyone tried to emphasize the roles and responsibilities of students in nation-building.

The female students showed enthusiasm by expressing their views and thoughts in the debate and how the rights of education of girls need to be re-thought as girls are the future towards building a family, society and the country. The students who spoke on the occasion included, Saria Syed, Toiba Fatima, Snowbar Showkat, Amaan Aftab, Shafuja Showkat, Aftab Alam, Furqan Ayoub.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President of the SACPPE, Umar Bhat said that the organisation intends to take such events to every district and tehsil of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)