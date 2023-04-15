Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Man kills his son for marrying Dalit girl, also murders his mother in Krishnagiri

According to the police, the accused killed his son for marrying a Dalit girl and murdered his mother who tried to rescue her grandson, in a fit of rage.

ANI | Updated: 15-04-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 21:26 IST
Tamil Nadu: Man kills his son for marrying Dalit girl, also murders his mother in Krishnagiri
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his son and mother in Arunapathi village near Uthangarai on Saturday, said police. The accused has been identified as Dhandapani and the deceased as Subash (son) and Kannammal (mother).

According to the police, the accused killed his son for marrying a Dalit girl and murdered his mother who tried to rescue her grandson, in a fit of rage. Detailing the incident, the police said, "In the last week of March, Subash married a Dalit girl named Anusuya and left their home.

"The accused Dhandapani used to work in a private company in Tirupur and returned back to his village Arunapati on Friday. He asked his mother Kannammal to call Subhas and ask him to come home with his wife," added the police. The police said, "On Friday at around 4 PM, Subash with his wife Anusuya came to Arunapathi and spent time together."

"After having dinner when everyone went to sleep, accused Dandapani allegedly attacked his son and his wife with a knife in the wee hours of Saturday. He also allegedly attacked his mother who tried to save her grandson," added the police. The police said that after attacking all three of them, Dandapani locked the house and fled away.

The police said, "Further, after seeing Subash's wife lying in a pool of blood on the side of the road in the wee hours of Saturday, the villagers rushed all three of them to Uthangarai Government Hospital where Subash and Kannammal were declared brought dead by the doctors, while Anusuya is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit." "The bodies have been sent for postmortem and a team of police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Uthangarai Amala Advin is looking for Dhandapani who is absconding," added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023