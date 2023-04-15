Left Menu

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar claims Overseas Citizenship of India cancelled

Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar, popularly known as Chetan Ahimsa, on Saturday claimed that the Centre had revoked his Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card.

ANI | Updated: 15-04-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 21:40 IST
Chetan Kumar. (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar, popularly known as Chetan Ahimsa, on Saturday claimed that the Centre had revoked his Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card. He is currently on bail after his recent arrest by Bengaluru Police over an 'offensive' tweet.

He claimed that he had received a letter to submit his OCI card at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office. However, the government hasn't clarified its position in the matter as yet.

Earlier, on March 21, Chetan Ahimsa was sent to judicial custody for 14 days over his tweet. The Sheshadripuram police arrested him in Bengaluru following a complaint against him after his tweet, purportedly stating that Hindutva is 'built on lies', went viral online.

The complaint filed by Shivakumar, a member of a rightwing outfit, against him stated that his tweet hurt the sentiments of Hindus. The actor, who is also a Dalit and a tribal activist, was produced before a district court which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

In his tweets, the actor allegedly said 'Hindutva can only be defeated by truth. "Hindutva is built on LIES- Savarkar: Indian 'na'tion' began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya; a lie, 1992: Babri Masjid is 'birthplace of Rama'; a lie 2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are 'killers' of Tipu; a lie Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH; truth is EQUALITY," the actor wrote in his tweet. (ANI)

