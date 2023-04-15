Protests delay start of Britain's Grand National horse race
Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 21:42 IST
The start of the annual Grand National horse race was delayed on Saturday after animal rights protesters managed to get on to the course at Aintree.
Police were seen detaining some protesters in pink t-shirts before organisers announced there would be a delay to the planned 1615 GMT start.
