Kerala: Orthodox Diocese Bishop visits BJP leader's residence on Vishu day

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April (15): As part of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Snehyatra' programme, the Metropolitan bishop of Kunnamkulam Orthodox diocese, Geevarghese Mar Yulios on Saturday visited BJP leader N Hari's residence in Kottayam's Pallikkathodu district on the occasion of Vishu. The bishop was accompanied by Rubber Board Chairman Dr Sawar Dhanania, Rubber Board members - P Raveendran, T P George kutty, Kora V George and Rubber Producers Consortium general secretary Babu Joseph. They all had 'Vishu sadhya' at N Hari's residence.

Many priests with church members visited the houses of BJP leaders as part of 'Snehayatra' across the state today. Two priests reached BJP Thiruvananthapuram district secretary VV Rajesh's house today morning. Former Union Minister and BJP Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar was also with them.

Speaking on occasion, Prakash Javadekar said, "This is not part of politics. Festivals are meant to be celebrated together. We will celebrate Christmas also. We visited around one lakh fifty thousand houses of Christians on Easter day. Today we called Christian and Muslim friends and neighbours to the houses of all 'karyakartas' as part of Vishu celebrations. This is real India this is what we have been nurturing. I am very sure that India will emerge strong under the leadership of PM Modi who has propounded the 'Snehayatra' and 'Snehasamvadh' campaign across the country." Also, Christian priests and church members visited BJP state secretary Advocate S Suresh's residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

Vishu, the spring festival in Kerala marks the beginning of the agricultural New Year. The celebrations begin with the ritualistic practice of viewing 'Vishu Kanni' (a collection of auspicious items such as fruits, flowers, paddy stalks, vegetables, ornaments, a mirror and an image of Hindu God Krishna among other things set before an illuminated lamp (nilavilaku). The belief is that if one views this as the first sight upon waking up, it heralds prosperity for the entire year. (ANI)

