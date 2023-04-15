Left Menu

Kerala: Orthodox Diocese Bishop visits BJP leader's residence on Vishu day

The bishop was accompanied by Rubber Board Chairman Dr Sawar Dhanania, Rubber Board members - P Raveendran, T P George kutty, Kora V George and Rubber Producers Consortium general secretary Babu Joseph. They all had 'Vishu sadhya' at N Hari's residence.

ANI | Updated: 15-04-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 22:00 IST
Kerala: Orthodox Diocese Bishop visits BJP leader's residence on Vishu day
Metropolitan bishop of Kunnamkulam Orthodox diocese visits Kerala BJP leader N Hari's residence on Vishu day. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April (15): As part of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Snehyatra' programme, the Metropolitan bishop of Kunnamkulam Orthodox diocese, Geevarghese Mar Yulios on Saturday visited BJP leader N Hari's residence in Kottayam's Pallikkathodu district on the occasion of Vishu. The bishop was accompanied by Rubber Board Chairman Dr Sawar Dhanania, Rubber Board members - P Raveendran, T P George kutty, Kora V George and Rubber Producers Consortium general secretary Babu Joseph. They all had 'Vishu sadhya' at N Hari's residence.

Many priests with church members visited the houses of BJP leaders as part of 'Snehayatra' across the state today. Two priests reached BJP Thiruvananthapuram district secretary VV Rajesh's house today morning. Former Union Minister and BJP Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar was also with them.

Speaking on occasion, Prakash Javadekar said, "This is not part of politics. Festivals are meant to be celebrated together. We will celebrate Christmas also. We visited around one lakh fifty thousand houses of Christians on Easter day. Today we called Christian and Muslim friends and neighbours to the houses of all 'karyakartas' as part of Vishu celebrations. This is real India this is what we have been nurturing. I am very sure that India will emerge strong under the leadership of PM Modi who has propounded the 'Snehayatra' and 'Snehasamvadh' campaign across the country." Also, Christian priests and church members visited BJP state secretary Advocate S Suresh's residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

Vishu, the spring festival in Kerala marks the beginning of the agricultural New Year. The celebrations begin with the ritualistic practice of viewing 'Vishu Kanni' (a collection of auspicious items such as fruits, flowers, paddy stalks, vegetables, ornaments, a mirror and an image of Hindu God Krishna among other things set before an illuminated lamp (nilavilaku). The belief is that if one views this as the first sight upon waking up, it heralds prosperity for the entire year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks abortion pill curbs; Philips clarifies respiratory device replacement numbers after new FDA rebuke and more

Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023