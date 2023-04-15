Left Menu

Chief of Defence Staff visits Western Naval Command HQ in Mumbai

Chief of Defence Staff was briefed on the role, responsibilities and operational preparedness of the Western Naval Command and measures instituted to safeguard the Western seaboard, the statement said.

ANI | Updated: 15-04-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 23:49 IST
Chief of Defence Staff visits Western Naval Command HQ in Mumbai
Chief of Defence Staff visits Western Naval Command HQ in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited Head Quarters of Western Naval Command (WNC) and interacted with Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), WNC, said an official statement. Chief of Defence Staff was briefed on the role, responsibilities and operational preparedness of the Western Naval Command and measures instituted to safeguard the Western seaboard, the statement said.

"CDS addressed and interacted with the senior officers of the three services at Mumbai, including officers from IA/ HQ MG&G Area and IAF/HQMAO. He provided his guidance on the Armed Forces to be Ready, Resurgent and Relevant in the current era. He also discussed the way ahead on Jointmanship, Integration and Theaterisation, and the crucial role of Aatmanirbharta", reads the statement. The CDS visited the latest frontline destroyer INS Mormugao, submarine INS Vela and the facilities at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.

He was also familiarised with the progress in naval shipbuilding and indigenisation during his visit to MDL, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks abortion pill curbs; Philips clarifies respiratory device replacement numbers after new FDA rebuke and more

Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023