PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-04-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 23:50 IST
IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs PBKS

Punjab Kings Innings: Atharva Taide c Avesh Khan b Yudhvir Singh 0 Prabhsimran Singh b Yudhvir Singh 4 Matthew Short c Stoinis b K Gowtham 34 Harpreet Singh Bhatia c Yudhvir Singh b Krunal Pandya 22 Sikandar Raza c Stoinis b Ravi Bishnoi 57 Sam Curran c Krunal Pandya b Ravi Bishnoi 6 Jitesh Sharma c Rahul b Mark Wood 2 Shahrukh Khan not out 23 Harpreet Brar c Pooran b Mark Wood 6 Kagiso Rabada not out 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-5) 7 Total: (8 wkts, 19.3 Overs) 161 Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 17-2, 45-3, 75-4, 112-5, 122-6, 139-7, 153-8.

Bowler: Yudhvir Singh Charak 3-0-19-2, Avesh Khan 3-0-24-0, Mark Wood 4-0-35-2, Krishnappa Gowtham 4-0-31-1, Krunal Pandya 3-0-32-1, Ravi Bishnoi 2.3-0-18-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

