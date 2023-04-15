Christian delegation handed memorandum to President Murmu against "attacks" on community: Archbishop

Raising the issue of alleged attacks on the Christians in the country, Archbishop of Faridabad Mar Kuriakose Bharanikulangara on Saturday said a memorandum has been handed over to President Droupadi Murmu. Speaking to ANI, the Archbishop said on February 19, various Christian congregations protested in Delhi citing attacks on Christian churches and cases against priests and nuns for alleged conversions.

"Subsequently, representatives from different Christian communities headed by Anil Joseph Thomas Couto (Archbishop Delhi) met the President on Thursday and expressed their concern over the incidents. A group comprising Archbishop Anil Kuto, Bishop Subodh Mandal and Paul Swarup called on the President. The delegation has said in its petition to the President that major attacks are taking place in Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," he said. He said about 25,000 Christians from Delhi NCP protested at Jantar Mantar.

"There is a small group behind the attacks. For the first time Christians are coming out in large numbers to protest against the atrocities they are facing," he alleged. Bharanikulangara described the delegation's interaction with the President and said that they shared the view of India which is a country with secular values.

"Australian missionary Graham Stein and his family were neighbours in Odisha. The delegation also said that the President recalled during the meeting that his assassination had hurt her. Christian churches are hoping that the attacks in north India will lead to central intervention once Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Church is discussed," he said. The bishop said that the BJP is constantly saying that it is working to unite Christians, however, the result is not being achieved.

"We have shared the memorandum through online to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Speaker and we hope that soon we will be able to fix a meeting with them," he said. (ANI)

