Left Menu

Christian delegation handed memorandum to President Murmu against "attacks" on community: Archbishop

Raising the issue of alleged attacks on the Christians in the country, Archbishop of Faridabad Mar Kuriakose Bharanikulangara on Saturday said that a memorandum has been handed over to President Droupadi Murmu.

ANI | Updated: 15-04-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 23:50 IST
Christian delegation handed memorandum to President Murmu against "attacks" on community: Archbishop
Archbishop of Faridabad Mar Kuriakose Bharanikulangara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Raising the issue of alleged attacks on the Christians in the country, Archbishop of Faridabad Mar Kuriakose Bharanikulangara on Saturday said a memorandum has been handed over to President Droupadi Murmu. Speaking to ANI, the Archbishop said on February 19, various Christian congregations protested in Delhi citing attacks on Christian churches and cases against priests and nuns for alleged conversions.

"Subsequently, representatives from different Christian communities headed by Anil Joseph Thomas Couto (Archbishop Delhi) met the President on Thursday and expressed their concern over the incidents. A group comprising Archbishop Anil Kuto, Bishop Subodh Mandal and Paul Swarup called on the President. The delegation has said in its petition to the President that major attacks are taking place in Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," he said. He said about 25,000 Christians from Delhi NCP protested at Jantar Mantar.

"There is a small group behind the attacks. For the first time Christians are coming out in large numbers to protest against the atrocities they are facing," he alleged. Bharanikulangara described the delegation's interaction with the President and said that they shared the view of India which is a country with secular values.

"Australian missionary Graham Stein and his family were neighbours in Odisha. The delegation also said that the President recalled during the meeting that his assassination had hurt her. Christian churches are hoping that the attacks in north India will lead to central intervention once Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Church is discussed," he said. The bishop said that the BJP is constantly saying that it is working to unite Christians, however, the result is not being achieved.

"We have shared the memorandum through online to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Speaker and we hope that soon we will be able to fix a meeting with them," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks abortion pill curbs; Philips clarifies respiratory device replacement numbers after new FDA rebuke and more

Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023