Maharashtra: Police files FIR in Khopoli bus accident

Following the tragic Khopoli bus accident in Raigad, police have registered an FIR at Khopoli police station, said Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge on Saturday. The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (A), 279, 337, 338 and MV Act Section 184, added SP Gharge.

This comes after thirteen people were killed and over 25 persons sustained injuries after a bus fell into a ditch in the Khopoli area of Raigad in the wee hours of Saturday, Maharashtra police said. According to Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) "There were 40 to 45 people in the bus, out of which, thirteen people have died while more than 25 people are injured, the rescue is still underway, a crane has been called to pull out the bus."

Rescue personnel were seen taking the accident survivors to safety with the help of ropes. Passengers of the bus belonged to an organization from the Goregaon area that had gone to Pune for an event and were on a return trip.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

