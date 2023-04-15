Left Menu

Maharashtra: Police files FIR in Khopoli bus accident

The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (A), 279, 337, 338 and MV Act Section 184, added SP Gharge.

ANI | Updated: 15-04-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 23:51 IST
Maharashtra: Police files FIR in Khopoli bus accident
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the tragic Khopoli bus accident in Raigad, police have registered an FIR at Khopoli police station, said Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge on Saturday. The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (A), 279, 337, 338 and MV Act Section 184, added SP Gharge.

This comes after thirteen people were killed and over 25 persons sustained injuries after a bus fell into a ditch in the Khopoli area of Raigad in the wee hours of Saturday, Maharashtra police said. According to Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) "There were 40 to 45 people in the bus, out of which, thirteen people have died while more than 25 people are injured, the rescue is still underway, a crane has been called to pull out the bus."

Rescue personnel were seen taking the accident survivors to safety with the help of ropes. Passengers of the bus belonged to an organization from the Goregaon area that had gone to Pune for an event and were on a return trip.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks abortion pill curbs; Philips clarifies respiratory device replacement numbers after new FDA rebuke and more

Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023