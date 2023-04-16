Left Menu

Amid spike in Covid cases, Madras High Court makes masks in its premise compulsory from Monday onwards

With rising covid cases in Tamil Nadu, Madras High Court has made wearing masks & maintaining physical distance in the court premises compulsory from Apr 17. It also advised people to avoid entering the court campus if their cases are not listed.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 08:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of rising covid cases in Tamil Nadu, Madras High Court has made wearing masks & maintaining physical distance in the court premises compulsory from Apr 17. It also advised people to avoid entering the court campus if their cases are not listed. According to the notification issued on Friday by the registrar general of the High Court, P. Dhanbal, this compulsory advisory should be followed Both at its Principal seat in Chennai and at its Madurai Bench. Citing reports of a gradual increase in covid cases, Madras High Court had resorted to the hybrid mode of hearing since 10 April.

"All the officers, staff members, advocates, litigants, parties in person, advocate clerks, and all concerned, entering into the Court Halls and court premises, both at Principal seat and at Madurai Bench, are advised to compulsorily wear mak, maintain social distancing and wash their hands frequently w.e.f 17.04.2023(Monday)," said the notification. In the notification it was said that the advisory was issued "with a view to arrest the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the larger public interest". The notification also said that the concerned officers should take all necessary steps to sanitize the Court Halls, Chambers, sections and the entire Court premises. It also advised the officers to make available hand sanitisers in all important places, particularly at the entrance of all Court Halls, Chambers, sections etc.

On Friday Tamil Nadu recorded 493 new covid cases with Chennai reporting the highest number of 132 cases in the state. Chennai is followed by Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, and Salem with new cases of covid of 43, 41, 31, 26, and 23 respectively. In Chennai, daily test positivity is hovering around 10. As Covid cases have been increasing, the state health department advised the elderly and people with comorbidity to wear masks and maintain social distancing when they are out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

