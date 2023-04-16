BJP wants "opposition free India", says Rajya Sabha MP on party's claims of winning over 300 seats in LS polls

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday said that the Election Commission of India and Courts should take notice of the claims that the BJP is making that it would secure more than 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Reacting sharply to the CBI summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sibal termed it as the "murder of democracy" and pressed the need for unification of the opposition parties against the ruling dispensation.

While talking to ANI, Sibal said, " I have always said that they (BJP) want an 'Opposition-free India' that's why HM Amit Shah keeps saying that more than 300 seats will come. One of their (BJP) ministers had already told them how many seats they would get. They know in advance how many seats they will get. Election Commission and Court should think about this." He added, "I had written that as Arvind Kejriwal is on a political rise, CBI will call him. The agencies are being misused for the past year. All political parties should keep their differences aside and speak in one voice against this injustice...This is the murder of democracy."

Sibal was responding to Union Home Amit Shah's claims that the saffron party would get more than 300 seats in next year's Lok Sabha polls. On Wednesday, Shah while addressing a public meeting in Assam's Dibrugarh targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Indian democracy and Parliament abroad and said the party will soon be wiped out from the entire country. He had said, "I would like to tell the Congress that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will win 12 of the 14 seats in Assam. And Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time by securing an absolute majority with over 300 seats," he said. (ANI)

