Left Menu

Assam Rifles apprehend 2 NSCN (IM) cadres in Mokokchung district

"Based on confirmed input regarding the movement of active cadres of NSCN (IM) astride Mokokchung - Mariani Road, threatening local civilians were carrying out extortion activities, an operation was launched and Mobile Vehicle Check Post was established to apprehend these cadres," it added.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 08:02 IST
Assam Rifles apprehend 2 NSCN (IM) cadres in Mokokchung district
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles apprehended two cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) IM cadres in Mokokchung District, officials informed on Saturday. "Assam Rifles apprehended two active NSCN (IM) cadres from general area New Camp, Mokokchung District, Nagaland on April 14 2023," the press release said.

"Based on confirmed input regarding the movement of active cadres of NSCN (IM) astride Mokokchung - Mariani Road, threatening local civilians were carrying out extortion activities, an operation was launched and Mobile Vehicle Check Post was established to apprehend these cadres," it added. A team of Assam Rifles apprehended the two cadres of NCSN (IM) named Self Styled Sergeant Major Imkongtiba and Self-Styled Sergeant Major Phamching along with two weapons and live ammunition were apprehended, officials informed.

"The team intercepted a Maruti Alto Vehicle registration number AS 01 X 6465 and on being challenged the occupants fled towards the ungraveled track and entered into a wooden temporary hut. The location was surrounded and a thorough search of the wooden house was done, two cadres of NCSN (IM) namely Self Styled Sergeant Major Imkongtiba and Self Styled Sergeant Major Phamching alongwith two weapons and live ammunition were apprehended," it mentioned. Officials further mentioned that the two cadres and the belongings recovered from them have been handed over to the district police state and further investigation is underway.

"The apprehended NSCN (IM) cadres alongwith recovered war-like stores have been handed over to Mokokchung Police Station-I, Mokokchung District for further investigations," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks abortion pill curbs; Philips clarifies respiratory device replacement numbers after new FDA rebuke and more

Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023