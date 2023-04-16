Left Menu

Vizag Station Cross Country championship organized for naval personnel in Vishakapatnam

"The 10 km run flagged off by Commodore Dalip Singh, Commanding Officer of INS Dega was aimed at popularising long-distance running as a sport, ensuring physical fitness and inculcating esprit-de-corps," the press release said.

Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vizag Station Cross Country Championship 2022-23 was organised for Indian Naval personnel on Saturday for various units at Visakhapatnam station at INS Dega on April 15, officials informed. "The 10 km run flagged off by Commodore Dalip Singh, Commanding Officer of INS Dega was aimed at popularising long-distance running as a sport, ensuring physical fitness and inculcating esprit-de-corps," the press release said.

A total of six teams participated in the event. "A total of six teams participated in the event and Teams 'Ashore' and 'Fleet-B' were adjudged the winners and runners-up respectively of the Vizag Station Cross Country Championship 2022-23," it said.

Shridhar Patil, Sea II (GW) was awarded the Gold Medal for standing first, according to the official statement. "The entire run was live-streamed utilising in-house resources for the spectators and also assisted the organisers to keep track of each participant," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

