Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Manipur's Bishnupur district

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 08:05 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Manipur's Bishnupur district
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:22 am (local time).

In a tweet, National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 16-04-2023, 07:22:49 IST, Lat: 24.84 & Long: 93.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 24km NNW of Bishnupur, Manipur, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App." Earlier in January, this year, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district, according to the National Center for Seismology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks abortion pill curbs; Philips clarifies respiratory device replacement numbers after new FDA rebuke and more

Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023