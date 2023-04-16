Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Manipur's Bishnupur district
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:22 am (local time).
In a tweet, National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 16-04-2023, 07:22:49 IST, Lat: 24.84 & Long: 93.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 24km NNW of Bishnupur, Manipur, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App." Earlier in January, this year, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district, according to the National Center for Seismology. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President Biden wants supply chains to start and end in US, says his Indian-American advisor
US Int'l Development Finance Corp lends over USD 49.5 million loans to India to support energy efficiency, businesses
Indians among eight found dead near US-Canada border
Kneeset speaker Amir Ohana calls India Israel's closest and dearest friend
US Vice President Kamala Harris visits Indian grandfather’s house in Zambia