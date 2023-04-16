Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu visits Kee Monastery in Kaza

CM Sukhu participated in the 76th Himachal Day function held at Kaza and announced a three per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for all the employees and pensioners of the State.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2023 08:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 08:40 IST
Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu visits Kee Monastery in Kaza
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday visited the famous 'Kee' Monastery at Kaza and paid his obeisance. While addressing the gathering on the occasion, he said, "The State Government was exploring all possibilities to set up solar power projects in the Spiti area, which will also provide self-employment to the people besides added income by supplying the additional power to the State Electricity Board."

CM Sukhu announced the up-gradation of the meditation centre at Kee, informed the government through a release. He said that his three-day tour to the region intends to make him familiarize himself with the grievances of the people of the Valley and to address them on priority.

"I have a special regard for the people of tribal regions of the State," he said adding that the Government will give a special focus on the development of the tribal areas. CM Sukhu also inspected the 2 MW, under-construction Solar Power Project at Rong-Tong and the Rong Tong Hydel project, added the press release.

On Saturday, CM Sukhu also participated in the 76th Himachal Day function held at Kaza and announced a three per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for all the employees and pensioners of the State. Addressing the event, CM Sukhu announced the release of a three per cent DA for all the employees and pensioners of the state thus raising it from the existing 31 per cent to 34 per cent. The decision would benefit around 2.15 lakh employees and 1.90 Lakh pensioners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks abortion pill curbs; Philips clarifies respiratory device replacement numbers after new FDA rebuke and more

Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023