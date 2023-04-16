G7 vows to step up moves to renewable energy, zero carbon
Energy and environment ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy nations vowed to work to hasten the shift toward cleaner, renewable energy, but set no timetable for phasing out coal-fired power plants as they wrapped up talks on Sunday.
The G-7 officials issued a communique laying out their commitments after talks in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo. The 36-page document was prepared in advance of a G-7 summit in May.
Japan won endorsements from fellow G-7 countries for its own national strategy emphasising so-called clean coal, hydrogen and nuclear energy to help ensure its energy security.
