Delhi Police arrests accused who shot at his live-in partner's mother last week

Delhi police has arrested an accused who had shot his live-in partner's mother in central Delhi's DBG Road on April 8 . The accused was absconding after commiting the crime. The accused had shot the mother of his live-in partner when she intervened in the couple's fight over a petty issue, police said.

According to police, on April 8 at about 6 PM, an information was received at DBG Road police station regarding a firing incident at Dhobi Wali Gali, Gaushala Road, Siddhi Pura, Delhi. The police team reached the spot immediately and found the lady (40) having bullet injury on her shoulder. She was shifted to a hospital. After preliminary enquiry, a case U/s 307 IPC & 25/27 Arms Act was registered at DBG Road police station and investigation was taken up aginst the accused person.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, a dedicated team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) was roped in along with the team of DBG Road police station and tasked to nab the culprit. The initial probe revealed that name of alleged person is Alok and he was living in live-in relationship with the daughter of injured lady. On the fateful day there was a dispute between Alok and his partner over a petty issue. The injured lady had come to settle the issue between them, but Alok got annoyed with that, had a heated argument and in a fit of anger fired bullet that caused bullet injury to the lady.

Further probe revealed that Alok who was a desperate criminal and repeat offender, hence to evade his arrest, he was not using any mode of communication other than Instagram. Technical surveillance was mounted and after concerted efforts team of AATS/Central was able to obtain his new Insta ID through his close friends. Team further worked on technical points and tracked location of accused person in an OYO Hotel in the area of Rithala, Delhi.

Taking all precaution, team conducted raid at that place and nabbed him from hotel room. Further during search of the room, a sophisticated country made pistol (used in crime) along with 05 rounds was recovered. During interrogation he confessed of his commission of the crime and disclosed that he had a fight with his girlfriend and when mother of his partner came to settle the issue, he had heated exchange of words with her and in anger he pulled out the illegal gun, he was carrying and shot at her, the bullet hit her in shoulder after which Alok fled from the spot.

He had been staying in different OYOs hotels since then and changing locations continuously. He further revealed that he was on parole in Case U/s 307/34 & 25/27 Arms Act police station Aman Vihar, Delhi and was about to surrender in jail, but couldn't make it due to non-availability of his advocate, police said. (ANI)

