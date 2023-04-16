Man arrested for farming opium in Haryana's Ambala

Police arrested a farmer for allegedly cultivating opium on his farm in Niharsa village of this Haryana district, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided the farmer's house and found 41 opium plants. The police uprooted all the plants and arrested the accused farmer.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, said the police.

