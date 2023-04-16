"Was offered Rajya Sabha membership by high command..." Former K'taka CM Jagdish Shettar

Hours after resigning as MLA, former Karnataka Chief Minister and disgruntled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagdish Shettar on Sunday said that he was offered a Rajya Sabha membership by the party's high command, which he turned down. He said that he would tender his resignation from the party's primary membership in Bengaluru before announcing his next political move.

"I will tender my resignation from BJP's primary membership in Bengaluru and announce my next political decision," Shettar told reporters here. Shettar tendered his resignation as an MLA to Karnataka Assembly Speaker, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, at Sirsi on Sunday, a decision which was "painful" for CM Bommai.

On being asked whether he will be joining Congress, the former Karnataka chief minister said, "I have not decided yet." Earlier, on Sunday, Shettar said some Karnataka BJP leaders were mishandling the party in the State.

"I am going to tender my resignation as an MLA and will also resign from the primary membership of the party. Later, I will decide my next course of action, whether I have to fight independently or with a party. The ill-treatment and humiliation by the senior leaders of the party have hurt me a lot. My decision (to resign from BJP) is final. Some state leaders are mishandling the BJP system in Karnataka," Shettar told ANI. Shettar, a six-time MLA from the constituency, was reportedly advised by the party to step down and not seek a fresh term as MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, following which his followers expressed their anguish against the party's high command.

On Saturday after announcing his resignation Jagadish Shettar also mentioned that there is a conspiracy against him, which is why he was denied a ticket. "There is a conspiracy against me, will tell everything after resigning," Shettar told ANI.

After being left out from the BJP's candidate lists, Shettar had issued an ultimatum to the party, saying he will consider his future political course if denied a ticket from his preferred segment. Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said if Shettar comes back to BJP, the party would welcome him.

Yediyurappa said, "We made him (Jagadish Shettar) the chief minister of Karnataka and the BJP state president. The statements given by him have made us unhappy. People knew about Jagadish Shettar only because of BJP. I want to ask Jagadish Shettar why is he joining Congress. If he comes back to BJP, we will welcome him." He said people from Karnataka will not forgive Shettar.

"Dharmendra Pradhan had offered Jagadish Shatter a ministerial position in the cabinet. We had offered a ticket to Jagadish Shettar's family. But he did not respond," he said. The 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will go to polls on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)

