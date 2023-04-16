Left Menu

Delhi: LG V K Saxena flags off 250 vehicles for Delhi Police

This is the first tranche of the 850 vehicles approved by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to enhance visibility, mobility and efficiency of the police force in wake of the ever-growing operational requirements.

16-04-2023
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday flagged off 250 vehicles procured for Delhi Police from Baansera, a lush green asset created on the Yamuna Bank near Sarai Kale Khan here. The 250 vehicle fleet of Delhi Police includes 100 Ertiga and 150 Bolero.

This is the first tranche of the 850 vehicles approved by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to enhance visibility, mobility and efficiency of the police force in wake of the ever-growing operational requirements, the LG said. "Flagged off 250 newly procured vehicles of Delhi Police from Baansera on the Yamuna bank," LG Saxena sad in a tweet.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had approved the procurement of 850 Light Motor Vehicles as 'fresh authorization' for Delhi Police to supplement its existing motor vehicle fleet. The fleet of 250 vehicles introduced today, is the first tranche of the 850 vehicles that comprises 300 Maruti Ertiga, 200 Mahindra Bolero, 100 Mahindra Scorpio and 250 Toyota Innova.

The remaining vehicles will be added gradually to the fleet, a release said. These vehicles, to be deployed strategically across the national capital, will ensure swifter mobility of the police besides improving the visibility and enhancing the efficiency of the Delhi Police, it said. (ANI)

