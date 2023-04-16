Atiq Ahmad killing: Bodies of gangster-turned-politician, brother handed over to kin

Bodies of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were handed over to their family members on Sunday. Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by men posing as press persons on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Earlier on Saturday, hours after the murder of the duo, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the Prayagraj incident and ordered the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter. Atiq Ahmad was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

In the aftermath of the incident Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts. All three assailants were arrested, informed police after Atiq and his brother were shot dead.

"Three people have been arrested and they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury," Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said earlier. Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said that shooters who killed Atiq and Ashraf were posing as journalists at the spot of the incident.

Shortly after mafia-turned-politician and his brother were shot dead, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said crime has reached its peak in the state and the morale of the "criminals" has grown by leaps and bounds. "Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed openly despite being surrounded by a security cordon, one can imagine the state of the general public. Due to this, an ambience of fear is being created among the public. It seems that some people are deliberately creating such an ambience," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)