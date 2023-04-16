Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets children of Kedarpuram Shishu Sadan at his residence

Children of Shishu Sadan, Kedarpuram called on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the CM's residence on Sunday. CM Dhami interacted with all the children and had a meal with them at his residence. Sports and entertainment activities were also organized for the children of Shishu Sadan at the CM's residence.

The children were very excited to see the Chief Minister. Speaking on the occasion, the CM urged all the children to always work hard in life. "Whatever work you do at any time, do it with full enthusiasm. Set your goal for the future and keep moving forward on it. Those who work hard will definitely succeed", he said.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Dhami interacted with school students as part of the 'Hil Ki Baat: Yuva Samvad' program at his residence. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that continuous efforts are being made by the state government to bring Uttarakhand into the category of leading states of the country by 2025.

"A target has been set to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand drug-free by 2025. Strict anti-copying law has been implemented to ensure complete transparency in the recruitment examinations. Strict action was taken against those who were found rigging the recruitment examinations. More than 90 people were sent to jail", he said. Addressing all the youth, the Chief Minister said that whatever field they choose in their life, they should work with full dedication. "If we do any work with full honesty and dutifulness, then we definitely get success in it. Whichever field you choose for your work, be in the role of a leader", CM added.

During the program, the students from various schools made presentations based on Uttarakhand's folk tradition and culture. They also made speeches as well as poem presentations. (ANI)

