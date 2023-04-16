HP governor reviews status of development projects in Una

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday reviewed the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in Una and asked officials to work on awareness about natural farming, de-addiction and millets cultivation.

He said the implementation of various schemes of the central and the state governments should be completed within the stipulated time while ensuring quality, according to a statement issued here.

Shukla also directed the officers to ensure proper utilisation of funds sanctioned for various schemes besides giving special attention to the quality of work.

The governor enquired about the status of the Bulk Drug Park being constructed at Poliyan Beet in Haroli at a cost of Rs 1,923 crore, the statement said.

He also reviewed the work of several other projects, including the first generation ethanol plant to be set up by Hindustan Petroleum Chemical Limited (HPCL), a mother and child treatment centre, satellite centre of PGI, critical care unit, national career centre for differently abled children and work on national highways.

Shukla directed the agriculture department to make people aware about millets.

