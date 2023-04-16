Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhu urges to raise state's power share from hydropower projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday met with Power Secretary, Government of India, Alok Kumar in Kaza today and discussed various issues of the state pertaining to power projects.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Power Secretary Alok Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday met with Power Secretary, Government of India, Alok Kumar in Kaza today and discussed various issues of the state pertaining to power projects. During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his concerns about the MoUs signed between the State Government and SJVNL for several hydropower projects including the 210 MW Luhri-1, 172 MW Luhri-2, 382 MW Sunni, and 66 MW Dhaulasidh projects.

"The power share offered to Himachal Pradesh on a staggered basis in these projects was an injustice to the people of the state," he said. He urged the Union Government to re-examine the agreements. He also called for a fixed timeline of 75 years for the transfer of ownership of these power projects to Himachal Pradesh as MoUs signed for projects after 2019 have a timeline of 70 years.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns about the share hike in various power projects, urging that the state should receive a 40 per cent share in hydropower projects from companies such as Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) and NJPC that have already recouped their costs. "The lease period for the 110 MW Shanan Hydroelectric Project with Punjab would expire in 2024, and stressed that Himachal Pradesh should receive its rightful share once the lease period ends," he said.

The meeting was attended by MLA Ravi Thakur and the CMD of SJVNL Nand Lal Sharma. (ANI)

