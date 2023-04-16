India can become 'vishwaguru' only by following path of religion: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that India will become 'vishwaguru' only by following the path of religion and will show the path to the world. Bhagwat was addressing the Dharma Sanskriti Sabha in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur.

"India will become vishwaguru only by following the path of religion. If we all keep following the religion, then in the coming 20-30 years, India will become the vishwaguru who will show the world a new path," Bhagwat said. He said that religion means the feeling of the welfare of the whole world.

"We have to fulfil our duty by following the path of truth. India does not have to become a superpower but has to teach religion to the world. People of different languages, sects and religions live in India. Despite being different, we know that entire creation is one. That's why we are Hindus. We have to take everyone along with mutual respect for each other," he said. The RSS chief asked people to follow the teachings of saints and sages.

"Since time immemorial they have been showing us the path of goodness. We all have to bear the burden of the welfare of the world together," Bhagwat said. The Dharma Sanskriti Sabha was organized by Peethadhishwar Swami Jitendra Nath of the Nath Peeth located in Amravati, Maharashtra.

Bhagwat reached Burhanpur in MP on a two-day tour. On the first day, Mohan Bhagwat organized a grand Dharma Sanskriti Sammelan in Bhagya district, which was presided over by Saint Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati of Badrikashram Himalaya. (ANI)

