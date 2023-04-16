Left Menu

Maha: Woman's paramour among three held for her hubby's murder

A 40-year-old man was killed by the paramour of his wife and two others for objecting to her illicit relationship in Nagpur district of Mahharashtra, police said on Sunday. The murder conspiracy was hatched by the accused woman who roped in her paramour and his two friends, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-04-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 21:52 IST
Maha: Woman's paramour among three held for her hubby's murder
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man was killed by the paramour of his wife and two others for objecting to her illicit relationship in Nagpur district of Mahharashtra, police said on Sunday. Police arrested the accused trio within three hours of the incident on Saturday. The murder conspiracy was hatched by the accused woman who roped in her paramour and his two friends, an official said. The victim was thrashed and strangled by three men in Dhapewada area. A case of murder and other sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023