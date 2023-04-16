Left Menu

"Statement will be verified, collated with available evidence": CBI after Kejriwal's questioning in Excise policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation recorded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement in connection with the Excise policy case on Sunday and said that it will be verified and collated with the "available evidence".

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 22:27 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation recorded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement in connection with the Excise policy case on Sunday and said that it will be verified and collated with the "available evidence". Kejriwal appeared at the CBI office in the national capital today where he was questioned for nearly nine hours.

According to a statement by the CBI, the Chief Minister of Delhi, was issued a notice under section 160 Cr.P.C for his examination in this case on 16.04.2023 and answering various questions related to the case. He joined the investigation today and his statement has been recorded u/s. 161 Cr.P.C. "The statement will be verified and collated with the available evidence," the statement said.

CBI had registered a case against the then Deputy Chief Minister and Minister In-charge of Excise, GNCT of Delhi and 14 others for an investigation into the allegations of irregularities in framing and implementation of the Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons. After investigation, one charge sheet was filed by CBI on 25.11.2022 against the CEO of a Mumbai-based firm and 6 other accused persons.

Further investigation into the case is underway. Earlier in the day, the AAP leaders staged a protest against Kejriwal's questioning in the national capital. Various leaders of the party including senior leaders like Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and others. However, they were later released by the police.

AAP workers protested in Punjab's Amritsar also against Kejriwal's questioning. Ahead of his appearance before the central investigative agency in connection with the excise policy case, Kejriwal paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on Sunday.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Maan, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other top leaders of the party. Before heading to the CBI office, Kejriwal said that the central agency will arrest him if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has given the orders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

