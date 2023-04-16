Navjot Sidhu claims 'security lapse' after he notices 'suspicious character' on terrace of his Patiala residence

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 22:37 IST
Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said that an unknown 'suspicious character' was noticed on his terrace of the Patiala residence. Sidhu tweeted, "Today on the terrace of my residence an unknown suspicious character wrapped in a grey blanket was noticed around 7:00 PM. The moment my servant went out and raised the alarm and called for help, he immediately ran and escaped."

Navjot Singh Sidhu also informed that he has spoken to the DGP of Punjab and further stated that this security lapse will not deter him from raising his voice for Punjab. Sidhu wrote, "Have spoken to DGPPunjabPolice and the SSP Patiala has also been informed."

"This security lapse will not deter me from raising my voice for Punjab", he added. Earlier in the day Sidhu took to social media tweeting a photograph of him meeting with Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and called the meeting "Aligning with positive forces."

Sukhpal is an MLA from Bholath in Kapurthala of Punjab and Chairman of All India Kisan Congress. Sharing a photo with Khaira, Sidhu wrote in a tweet, "Aligning with positive forces who fight righteously for Punjab & walk the path of truth. The fight is on against a corrupt system depleting Punjab of its resources & facilitating the age-old mafia." Sidhu was sentenced to one year of imprisonment by the Supreme Court in May last year in the 1988 case of road rage in which he allegedly thrashed one Gurnam Singh, who later died in hospital. Soon after walking out of the jail on April 1 this year, Sidhu said that democracy is in chains and that there is a conspiracy to bring the President's Rule in Punjab. (ANI)

