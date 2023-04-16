Left Menu

At least 7 people die after suffering from heatstroke during Maharashtra event: CM Shinde

At least seven people died while 24 are under treatment after suffering from heatstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 23:27 IST
At least 7 people die after suffering from heatstroke during Maharashtra event: CM Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven people died while 24 are under treatment after suffering from heatstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday. The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

"Deceased's families will be given Rs 5 lakhs while we are ensuring proper treatment for those admitted," Shinde said. The Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony was also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Shah distributed the awards at the ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

