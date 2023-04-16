Left Menu

BSF troops recover over 2 Kg Heroin in Gurdaspur

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered two packets of contraband drugs in Punjab's Gurdaspur, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 23:39 IST
BSF troops recover over 2 Kg Heroin in Gurdaspur
Packets recovered by BSF (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered two packets of contraband drugs in Punjab's Gurdaspur, officials said. The recovery of packets, suspected to be Heroin, was made in Bahupur Afgana village.

"On April 16, during evening hours, BSF received information of a suspected packet in a farming field close to the deployment area and after a quick reaction could recover two packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin in the area near Bahupur Afgana village of Gurdaspur district," BSF said in a statement. "The Gross weight of the recovered packets is 2.1 Kg. The packets were tied in a single piece of cloth. A hook along with nylon rope and a luminous strip was also found attached to the consignment," the statement added.

Earlier in March, BSF recovered a cache of arms allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone along the international border in Punjab. In a statement, BSF said, "On March 24, BSF troops deployed along the Indo-Pakistan border in the area of Metla in the Gurdaspur sector of Punjab detected a drone infiltrating into Indian territory from Pakistan side, and subsequently fired upon the rogue drone."

Earlier on March 10, the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone near the international border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district which was used from across the border to supply arms and ammunition. The hexacopter drone was shot down and recovered along with contraband items by the BSF troops from the area near Metla village in the Gurdaspur district.

One AK series rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds of live cartridges were also recovered from a farming field in depth area near Nabi Nagar village in Gurdaspur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023