Courts should take suo moto cognizance of Atiq Ahmad's killing: SP leader

Responding to the shooting of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad by three assailants, Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan on Sunday said that courts should have punished such criminals. "We are not with any criminal, and such dreaded criminals must be punished through the court," ST Hasan said.

The courts should take suo moto cognizance of the prevailing situation in the country. "If the decisions are taken by the police, then what is the need of the courts, the courts should be closed," he added.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by men posing as press persons on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range. However, the bodies of the duo were brought to Kasari Masari burial ground in Prayagraj on Sunday for burial.

Minor sons of gangster Atiq Ahmed were also brought to the burial ground from a juvenile home. Earlier on Saturday, hours after the murder of the duo, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the Prayagraj incident and ordered the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter.

Atiq Ahmad was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year. In the aftermath of the incident Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts.

All three assailants were arrested, informed police after Atiq and his brother were shot dead. "Three people have been arrested and they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury," Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said earlier.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said that shooters who killed Atiq and Ashraf were posing as journalists at the spot of the incident. They were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Prayagraj court in Uttar Pradesh.

Internet was suspended thereafter in Prayagraj. However, it has been restored in some parts of the district. Security was heightened in the city after Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj yesterday. Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh.

"The situation is normal in all districts. Police are on alert," Praveen Kumar, IG Ayodhya range said. (ANI)

