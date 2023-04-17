Left Menu

Bridge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli snaps, truck falls into river

An iron bridge on the Dhauliganga river, connecting Niti Valley in Chamoli district snapped suddenly, officials of the Border Roads Organization said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 07:54 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An iron bridge on the Dhauliganga river, connecting Niti Valley in Chamoli district snapped suddenly, officials of the Border Roads Organization said on Sunday. Colonel Ankur Mahajan, Commander of the Border Roads Organization posted at Joshimath, said that at around 4.30 pm today, the Valley Bridge on the Dhauliganga River connecting Niti Valley in Burans near Malari suddenly snapped.

He said that a truck also fell down into the river due to the incident. However, there is no loss of life, he added.

"After receiving the information about the incident BRO officials rushed to the spot and the construction of the bridge has been started," he said. He added that the vehicles have been diverted to an alternative route.

"A causeway is being constructed on Dhauliganga for the movement, which will be completed by tomorrow," BRO said. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

