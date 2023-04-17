Left Menu

Five cars buried in snow after Avalanche occurs near Zojila Pass in Ladakh, no casualties

"An avalanche occurred near Shaitani Nallah, Zojila Pass in Ladakh's Kargil district earlier today," an official said.

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 07:55 IST
Vehicle buried in Avalanche near Zojila pass . Image Credit: ANI
Five vehicles were buried in snow after an avalanche occurred in the Kargil district of Ladakh on Saturday. No casualties were reported in this incident.

"An avalanche occurred near Shaitani Nallah, Zojila Pass in Ladakh's Kargil district earlier today," an official said. "Five vehicles were buried in this incident and people escaped safely from the spot," an official added.

Seven persons were killed in Sikkim after an avalanche hit a site near Sikkim's Nathu La mountain pass on April 4, the Army said in a statement. In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim, saying he was "distressed" by the mishap.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected."speedy recovery." In the aftermath of the incident, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "The news of deaths and injuries due to catastrophic avalanche in Sikkim is deeply distressing. Condolences to the bereaved families. Wish the injured a speedy recovery". (ANI)

