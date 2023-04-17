Viveka murder case: TDP leader calls Avinash, Bhaskar Reddy as 'small fishes'

Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Pulivendula in-charge Btech Ravi on Sunday alleged that Kadapa MP of YSR Congress Party, YS Avinash Reddy and his father YS Bhaskar Reddy "are only small fishes, big fishes are in Tadepalli Palace" following arrest of Bhasker Reddy in connection with former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. "In YS Viveka murder case, YS Bhaskar Reddy and YS Avinash Reddy are only small fishes, big fishes are in Tadepalli Palace. YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Dr Sunitha faced a lot of difficulties. Today it seems she got some justice", Ravi said.

TDP leader further added that TDP leaders should not advertise on social media promoting YS Bhaskar Reddy's arrest. "Instead of advertising them (YSR Congress Party), followers and party workers should concentrate on the development of the party (TDP)", he said. "The days will come to TDP and the flag of the Telugu Desam Party will be hoisted in Pulivendula soon", he added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested YS Bhaskar Reddy, uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with the alleged murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, said sources. The deceased YS Vivekananda Reddy was a former MLA and a former member of the Lok Sabha and the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council. He was found dead at his residence on March 15, 2019.

Further details on the matter are awaited. In January, the Supreme Court asked Telangana High Court to consider afresh, on merit, the CBI's plea seeking cancellation of bail to Gangi Reddy in connection with the alleged murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy.

A bench of justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar observed that in a case where an accused is released on default and after that on the filing of the charge sheet, a strong case is made out from the chargesheet and his bail can be cancelled on merit. Initially, a case was registered by the local police in Pulivendula.

Subsequently, a case under Section 302, read with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, was registered. The state government constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged killing. During the course of the investigation, the respondent accused was arrested on March 28, 2019. The statutory period of 90 days lapsed on June 26, 2019.

On the very next day of lapsing of 90 days, the respondent accused filed a bail application for default bail, which was allowed by a local court in Pulivendula on June 27, 2019. The accused was released on bail as per the order. Subsequently and pursuant to the order passed by the High Court dated March 11, 2020, an investigation in the case was given to CBI, which alleged that the investigation revealed a conspiracy was hatched between four accused along with some other persons to kill the deceased and there were some influenced persons behind the said conspiracy.

CBI filed the initial charge sheet on October 26, 2021, and named the accused. Thereafter the CBI filed an application before the Special Court for cancellation of the bail granted to the respondents, which came to be dismissed by the learned Trial Court vide order dated November 30, 2021. Thereafter, CBI moved to the High Court which also rejected the agency's plea. (ANI)

