Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Fire breaks out in a factory, operation underway to douse fire

The fire department officials said that the fire has not been completely under control and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 07:57 IST
Ghaziabad: Fire breaks out in a factory, operation underway to douse fire
Fire department officials present at the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a factory in the Swadeshi Compound Industry area of Ghaziabad on Sunday late evening. Around 15 fire tenders are present on the spot.

As of now, no casualty has been reported. The fire department officials said that the fire has not been completely under control and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

"The fire has not yet been completely brought under control. Plastic items like coolers, fans, and exhausts were stocked in large numbers in the factory, which caught fire. The fire had spread all over the company," the official said. Officials further mentioned that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"There has been a lot of damage in this fire. The cause of the fire is not yet clear. There has been no loss of life in the fire," the official said. Earlier four vehicles were dispatched to the spot after the fire broke out in the factory. After initial efforts when the fire could not be controlled and we had to call more fire tenders from the surrounding areas," the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023