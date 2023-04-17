Left Menu

Assam Rifles apprehend 2 OGWs of NSCN K(YA) in Arunachal Pradesh

"Assam Rifles in an operation apprehended two active OGWs of NSCN K(YA) in Khanu village, Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh on April 16," the press release said.

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 07:58 IST
Assam Rifles apprehend 2 OGWs of NSCN K(YA) in Arunachal Pradesh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Arunachal Police apprehended two Overground workers (OGWs) of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) K (YA) in Tirap district, officials informed on Sunday. "Assam Rifles in an operation apprehended two active OGWs of NSCN K(YA) in Khanu village, Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh on April 16," the press release said.

Assam Rifles mentioned that based on the specific inputs a search operation was carried out in the area. "Based on specific inputs, a joint operation with Arunachal Police was launched. The column cordoned the area and carried out a thorough search of the area that led to the apprehension of two OGWs of NSCN K(YA)," it mentioned.

Further investigation is underway in this matter, officials informed. Earlier on Friday Assam Rifles had apprehended two cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) IM cadres in Nagaland.

"Based on confirmed input regarding the movement of active cadres of NSCN (IM) astride Mokokchung - Mariani Road, threatening local civilians were carrying out extortion activities, an operation was launched and Mobile Vehicle Check Post was established to apprehend these cadres," the official statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023