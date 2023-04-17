Left Menu

Rajasthan: Four people dead, four injured after truck and car collides in Dholpur

"A heavy collision between a truck and a car happened near Vishnoda on NH11B of Sadar Thana area. Four devotees died and four others were seriously injured," the police official said.

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 08:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people died and four others were injured after a collision between a truck and a car happened near Vishnoda in Dholpur on Sunday late evening hours, a police official informed. "A heavy collision happened between a truck and a car happened near Vishnoda on NH11B of Sadar Thana area. Four devotees died and four others were seriously injured," the police official said.

Police Officials further informed that the injured were referred to the higher health centre and the police officials have kept all the dead bodies in the mortuary. "All the deceased are being told from the same family. Police kept all the dead bodies in the mortuary," the official said.

All the devotees were going from Agra to visit Kaila Devi temple, officials informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

