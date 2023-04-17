Left Menu

Road crash in Rajasthan leaves four dead

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 17-04-2023 09:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 09:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four pilgrims on their way to Kaila Devi temple in Rajasthan's Karauli district were killed while four others injured when their car collided head-on with a truck in the district, police said Monday.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night.

The victims were residents of Agra, SHO, Sadar, Hanuman Sahai said.

He said the deceased included the car driver, two women and a 10-year old child.

The injured were referred to a hospital in Agra, he said.

