Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2030 hours: DEL32 BIZ-LD INFLATION WPI inflation eases to 29-month low of 1.34 pc in March; food items turn costlier New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation eased to a 29-month low of 1.34 per cent in March on easing prices of manufactured products and fuel items, even though food articles turned expensive.

DCM64 BIZ-COOK-LD APPLE STORE CEO Cook to welcome customers as Apple set to open first retail store in India Mumbai: Apple's chief executive Tim Cook is likely to welcome customers to the iPhone maker's first store in India, which is scheduled to open at the BKC business district here on Tuesday, company executives said on Monday.

DEL48 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets halt 9-day rally; Infosys slumps 9 pc Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure after nine-session rally on Monday, as massive sell-off in IT, tech and telecom counters unnerved investors.

DEL38 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee falls 25 paise to close at 82.10 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 25 paise to close at 82.10 (provisional) against the US currency on Monday as a strong American currency overseas and a negative trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

DEL72 BIZ-G20-LD AGRI Minister V K Singh asks G20 nations to promote crop diversification, use of latest digital tools in agriculture Varanasi: Union minister V K Singh on Monday asked G20 countries to work towards promotion of crop diversification, efficient use of inputs like fertilisers and post-harvest management, and said the latest digital tools should be used in agriculture across the world.

DCM19 BIZ-WHEAT Govt's wheat procurement down 18 pc at 41 lakh tonne; arrivals in mandis improving New Delhi: The government has procured 41 lakh tonne wheat at the minimum support price directly from farmers so far in the ongoing 2023-24 marketing year (April-March), down 18 per cent from the year-ago period, a top FCI official said on Monday.

DEL35 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 80; silver advances Rs 260 New Delhi: Gold price rose by Rs 80 to Rs 60,660 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid gains in rates of the precious metal internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

