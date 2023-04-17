Invesco exits ZEEL; sells entire stake for Rs 1,004 cr

Invesco on Monday divested its entire stake -- 5.11 per cent -- in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd for Rs 1,004 crore through an open market transaction.

Segantii India Mauritius, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte and Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte ODI were among the buyers of the shares.

US-based investment firm Invesco, through its arm OFI Global China Fund LLC, offloaded the shares in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, OFI Global China Fund sold more than 4.91 crore shares, amounting to 5.11 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed at an average price of Rs 204.50 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,004.34 crore.

As of March quarter, OFI Global China Fund held more than 4.91 crore shares, equivalent to 5.11 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based media and entertainment company.

Shares of Zee Entertainment closed 2.11 per cent lower at Rs 203.80 per piece on the BSE.

