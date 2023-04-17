Left Menu

J-K horticulture dept introduces hi-tech poly houses, high yielding varieties to increase walnut production

The Horticulture Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has introduced hi-tech poly houses named Walnut Nursery along with high-yielding dwarf varieties in a bid to increase the state's walnut production.

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:25 IST
J-K horticulture dept introduces hi-tech poly houses, high yielding varieties to increase walnut production
Hi-Tech poly houses developed for Walnut production (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Horticulture Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has introduced hi-tech poly houses named Walnut Nursery along with high-yielding dwarf varieties in a bid to increase the state's walnut production. The step comes after the farmers in the valley are not very enthusiastic about growing of walnut trees because of their long gestation period of more than 10-15 years. It is also because of their huge size which makes sizable portion of land under them unfit for inter-cropping.

Detailing about the project Dr. Mohd Saleem, Horticulture Development Officer, Walnut Nursery said "The introduction of Hi-Tech poly houses by the Horticulture department in Kashmir is a positive step towards increasing walnut production in the region. Polyhouses provide a controlled environment for plants, protecting them from pests, diseases, and extreme weather conditions." "These Hi-Tech poly houses have the latest technology like controlling temperature and giving a suitable environment to the crop. This can lead to higher yields and better quality produce of walnuts as walnuts is an important cash crop in Kashmir and increasing production through the use of technology can have a positive impact on the local economy," he added.

"The use of poly houses can also help to extend the growing season and improve the quality of the nuts which can lead to better prices in the market. These Hi-Tech poly houses with the latest technology play an important role for farmers to have access to training and support to help them adopt new technologies and improve their farming practices like training on irrigation, fertilization, pest management, and post-harvest handling," said Hilal Ahmad, Horticulture Officer. One of the employees in the walnut nursery Hilal Ahmad praised the efforts of the Horticulture department and claimed that the poly houses are very beneficial for them. "In spite of growing walnuts in open, it's very helpful to grow inside. During snowfall also we can work inside these houses and the temperature can also be adjusted according to the requirement," said Hilal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023