Delhi LG writes to CM Kejriwal for "false statements" regarding power subsidy scheme

Reacting to Power Minister Atishi's allegations that the power subsidy scheme will stop because of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the LG on Monday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking accountability to "unsubstantiated" and "false statements" made by the party members against him. This comes after Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Friday alleged that subsidized electricity given to the people of Delhi households will be stopped from Saturday because the Aam Aadmi Party government has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file is with Delhi LG and till the file doesn't come back, AAP government cannot release the subsidised budget.

"I write to you seeking accountability and responsibility with regard to unsubstantiated and false statements made by you and your colleagues in the Government and Party, against me. For the past few weeks, the Hon'ble Minister (Power), Hon'ble Minister (Health) and you yourself have been making blatantly false, misleading, accusatory, libellous and defamatory statements in the media and elsewhere to the effect that the 'subsidy given in the power sector is being stopped by the LL Governor / that the Lt. Governor is conspiring with the officers to stop power subsidy'," read the letter. The LG in his letter further said that false propaganda was resorted by the Power Minister on April 14, when the file was sent to him on April 11.

"Similar false propaganda was resorted to by Hon'ble Power Minister, as recently as 14.04.2023, when the file with regards to the Cabinet decision extending power subsidy, was sent to me on 11.04.2023 and was subsequently cleared and sent back to you," the letter read. "In light of the above, you are requested to famish any paper or communication that establishes that the Lt. Governor wants power subsidy to be stopped or is conspiring with officers or a political party to stop power subsidy. as is being openly alleged by your Ministers and colleagues in the party," it read.

VK Saxena asked the Delhi CM to submit the above information at the earliest, failing which it would be assumed that Kejriwal's party colleagues are deliberately "misleading" the people "It is expected that the information sought above will be furnished to me at the earliest, failing which it would be assumed that you and your colleagues are deliberately misleading the people of Delhi and playing petty political games, which deserve unequivocal condemnation and legal redressal," the letter further read.

Earlier on April 4, during a press conference, Atishi said, "In the last couple of days the Central Government, under the pretext of the LG Office, has been trying hard to stop the free electricity that is provided to the residents of Delhi. Government officers of the Power Department have said that they have been called to the LG Office, where senior leaders of the BJP were present, and they all threatened the officers to stop the free electricity that is provided to the people of Delhi." (ANI)

