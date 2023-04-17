Left Menu

CII northern region highlights need for right infra, govt support for transforming region into industrial hub

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 22:01 IST
CII northern region highlights need for right infra, govt support for transforming region into industrial hub
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CII northern region chairman Deepak Jain on Monday highlighted the need for the right infrastructure, logistics and government support to transform the region into the country's industrial hub.

States like Punjab and Haryana have a high potential for exports from sectors like textile, auto components, bi-cycle, food processing etc., he said here.

CII northern region shall soon initiate an incubation programme for hand-holding budding entrepreneurs and also help them in networking to find potential investors, said a statement.

It shall also work towards bridging the rural-urban disconnect and will work extensively on bringing in diversity at workplaces in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

''This year, CII will focus on internalising the tenets of sustainability and climate action and accelerating its globalisation journey for leadership in a changing world. This will be undertaken through an inclusive model of growth that builds trust between all stakeholders, including government, industry, society, consumers, investors, and the external community,'' said Jain.

He gave the example of projects like CII's crop residue management, which is running in 12 districts of Punjab and Haryana, covering 300 villages and 3 lakh acres of farmland and 50,000 farmers.

Jain also announced the CII national theme for the year, 'Towards a Competitive and Sustainable India@100: Growth, Livelihood, Globalisation, Building Trust', which aims to amalgamate CII's efforts in the country towards scaling the competitiveness ladder to drive growth.

CII northern region's five main priorities and focus areas for the year include export-led growth and competitiveness, innovation and digital transformation, sustainability and clean tech, startups and entrepreneurship, and diversity and inclusion, said the statement.

Amongst other action points, CII envisions engaging with the state governments for policy advocacy on a host of issues such as onboarding the national single window system along with forming GST-like councils in areas of reform such as labour, power, agriculture, land, education, and healthcare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023