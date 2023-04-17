J-K holds workshop for exporters on India's free trade agreement with Australia, UAE

Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) and Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ) organised a one-day workshop in Jammu for new and existing exporters from of J-K on trade agreements with Australia and UAE and the benefits of Special Economic Zones. Managing Director, JKTPO, Khalid Jehangir, setting the context of the workshop said, "J-K has the potential to be one of the best UTs for export in view of its diverse high volume and niche products. With the Free Trade Agreement with Australia and UAE, our exporters will get an opportunity to expand their trade to these countries".

While highlighting the role of SEZs in increasing exports, he highlighted the benefits of SEZs like GST exemption, custom duty exemption, ease of operations, availability of world-class infrastructure etcetera, He informed that India has signed a Free Trade Agreement with Australia and UAE which would reduce trade barriers and allows exporters to enter and compete more easily in their market.

He highlighted the role of JKTPO in export promotion saying that the organisation has organised many district-level export awareness workshops, and participated in international exhibitions and B2B events besides conducting Buyer Seller Meets. "The frequency and number of events by JKTPO are expected to be increased this year giving enhanced opportunities to a greater number of exporters of the UT," he added.

Development Commissioner, NSEZ, A Bipin Menon, stated that Jammu and Kashmir has a huge potential to grow in terms of exports as some of the products such as Saffron, Apples, Basmati Rice, Leather and Pharma Products are in huge demand the world over and the UT is a leading producer of these products. "The exporters should take advantage of Free Trade Agreement and explore the options to export to these markets. It is essential to obtain the Certificate of Origin from the DGFT / FIEO to ensure smooth clearance from customs," he said.

Joint Development Commissioner, NSEZ, Surendra Malik, briefed the exporters about the advantages of operating from a Special Economic Zone which not only provides impetus to the government's Make in India scheme but also provides an effective alternative to source raw materials and intermediates at competitive rates. He also shared the success story of Noida SEZ both on the services and merchandise export front. He said, "India is set to revamp the SEZ framework to house a wider range of businesses and allow easy exits to lure foreign investment and promote exports."

Deputy Director DGFT, Jammu, AK Bhushan, briefed the participants about various government schemes for the promotion of export while explaining the documentation required for IEC registration. The participants were given a detailed presentation on all major aspects related to exports, the process to get IEC Code and its benefits.

The officers from Noida SEZ addressed the queries of the exporters during stakeholder discussions. Director H&H Jammu, Dr Vika Gupta; Atul Sharma, Managing Director, JK H&H Corporation Jammu, Managing Director were also present in the workshop.

About 100 exporters and potential exporters attended the workshop. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)